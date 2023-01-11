Early in 2020, a few weeks before we started getting “shelter in place” orders across the country as Covid-19 swept in from China on its way to New York, I went to see the kind of old fashioned movie that is hard to find in theaters anymore. It starred Harrison Ford and it was based on Jack London’s novel, “The Call of the Wild.”
I trooped into Cinemark Palmdale with my Marine veteran buddy Tony Tortolano. His movie buddy Allen Quinton was with him, along with Allen’s grandfather Palmer Andrews, retired businessman, bibliophile and World War II Marine recruited for our viewing party.
Palmer Andrews wanted to see the movie about Buck, a big, beautiful house dog who had to learn to survive in the wild of Alaska at the turn of the 20th century. London wrote 40 novels and “The Call of the Wild” remains one of the most remembered.
“I think this movie version was the best one they have made,” Palmer Andrews pronounced and none of us argued with him.
Harrison Ford was the tenderfoot-turned-Alaska adventurer who loved Buck, but the dog was the star.
Palmer Andrews is considered one of the most renowned lay curators on the life and works of Jack London. He donated his collection of London first editions to a university library up near where London lived, “The Valley of the Wolf,” in Northern California.
Palmer Andrews’s passion in adult life was making a study of London, who grew up tough, a tramp and deck hand with no formal education who forged a successful life. Just like Palmer Andrews. Along with Mark Twain, London reigned as one of America’s first celebrity authors. A millionaire, socialist union brawler and Klondike adventurer, he was a self-taught writer who drank himself to death at 40, with 40 published novels. He was a study in contradiction.
For Palmer Andrews, London’s life offered lessons.
“He showed you that if you read, you can teach yourself to do anything, and you can achieve anything,” he said.
“The Call of the Wild” was an adventure novel about a tame pet abducted from his home of warmth, learning how to survive in the toughest environment imaginable, the wild of the Yukon. Buck, the house dog, learned how to run with the wolves, and finally, to lead the pack.
That was how Palmer Andrews learned. His single mother did her best as the Great Depression shifted into America’s entry into World War II. With a judge making an offer to Palmer Andrews of reform school or the military, the 17-year-old chose the Marines. “The Navy guy was out to lunch,” he said.
If you want to see Palmer Andrews’s school of life, see “The Pacific,” the Tom Hanks-Steven Spielberg companion epic to “Band of Brothers.”
As a mini-series that is not pleasant to watch, it is instructive. Serving as a private under the legendary Marine, Col. Lewis “Chesty” Puller, Palmer Andrews survived the fighting on New Britain, Peileilu and Okinawa. His war with the Japanese was bloody and unforgiving.
“I was no hero,” Palmer Andrews said. “But I served with heroes.” On the Marine Corps birthday, for at least five years, he has been recognized as the Antelope Valley’s senior leatherneck warrior. At Bravery Brewing, the glasses are raised in a toast to the oldest Marine. I thought about that while we shared a quiet beer there last week with his grandson Allen.
Awarded the Purple Heart, after the war, Palmer Andrews returned to America to marry for love, grow a family and move from success to success.
In his 80s, he retraced London’s path through Alaska, finding the author’s cabin. Like Buck, the leader of the pack, Palmer Andrews answered “The Call of the Wild.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq war for the Antelope Valley Press. He serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s designee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
