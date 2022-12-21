I just finished reading a USA Today article about everyone getting sick everywhere when I couldn’t feel my ears pop. I had thought the sniffles were blowback from second-hand smoke in a casino that was long in the tooth.
We were at a conference and the casino’s hotel was booked for it, so we were trapped.
The viral thing was coming on like a Vegas tour bus unloading and attractive as a hard-core slot player dangling a cigarette.
It was not Covid. Not the flu, either. Just something nasty, brutish and, thankfully, short. I’ve had all my shots and they have served me well. But on account of the crud I missed, with a sense of loss, the ceremonies for Wreaths Across America at Lancaster Cemetery, on Saturday.
For at least a decade, the wreath-laying rituals at the gravestones for veterans whose service stretches back to the Civil War, have been a holiday season pilgrimage.
Around 7 a.m., volunteers marshaled by Cemetery Manager Dayle DeBry turn up to affix zip ties to more than a thousand wreaths ordered long before.
After that, the volunteers, usually in the dozens, fewer than 100, fan out across the cemetery to tie the wreaths to stakes that have already been set.
There is a simple beauty in carrying a pine bough wreath and placing it on the resting place of someone who served, often in time of war, sometimes at the cost of their usually young life. Do they know? How could they? We do not know. But we are pulled into the manual act of processing memory.
At each of the markers, typically, in addition to name and dates, there will be a mention, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and so on. Decades of history flood into the wreath layer’s consciousness.
One name honored at Lancaster Cemetery is Ivan Ayers Westerfield. A child of the Great Depression, raised by a single mother, he left the Antelope Valley soon after graduating from Antelope Valley High School.
He might have been just old enough to be served at a bar when Japan’s attack on the US Fleet at Pearl Harbor commenced. Westerfield, assigned to the USS Arizona, was among the nearly 3,000 Americans killed, on Dec. 7, 1941, plunging America into the second World War.
We have never had as big a war since. Pray we never do. Pay attention to Ukraine and you will see what valor, ruin and terror look like.
Westerfield has always been spiritual kin to my Air Force buddy Bob Alvis, who curates World War II history and writes about it with the passion of a monk working a scroll. I mention both out of respect for the living, the dead and the written word.
Every year has a different kind of special touch. This year, Kathleen Crowley Staats and her sisterhood in the Blue Star Mothers of the Antelope Valley unveiled a handsome iron memorial dedicated by their organization.
Blue Star Mothers are parents of adult children serving in the military and the Antelope Valley chapter is a dedicated bunch.
The memorial states simply, “A tribute to the Armed Forces who have defended the United States of America.”
Wreaths Across America emerged as a phenomenon of the Post 9/11 years, starting back East, catching the national imagination at Arlington National Cemetery and spreading all the years since.
This year, according to the American Legion, 2.7 million wreaths were placed in 3,702 locations. That also is part of ritual and ceremony, knowledge that you are taking a small part in something larger than yourself.
Afterward, there tends to be an appreciation of our own small Arlington and the cold beauty of the morning. I hated to miss it. Wreaths Across America is a beautiful part of the season.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he covered the Iraq War with a local National Guard unit for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health issues.
