There are folks who know exactly where their veteran is buried at Lancaster Cemetery.
We have old families here, families that go back generations to ranches, World War II and before that.
Names like the Goddes and the Ullmans are people whose families settled the Antelope Valley before there was an air base called Muroc, that later became Edwards Air Force Base when Capt. Glen Edwards rode the flying wing up to test pilot Valhalla in the “Right Stuff” years, right after World War II and decades before we put a man on the moon and returned him safely to Earth, as President John F. Kennedy put it so eloquently.
When Wreaths Across America comes in just before Christmas and the grave markers of all the veterans are decorated with a wreath and its scent of pine, those families know where to go. Not me. I am a “Johnny come lately,” arriving in the Antelope Valley in 1985, 10 years after I got out of the Army.
So, wreath in hand, I go and look for someone I don’t know. This year, I put my wreath down at the brass marker of Helen Maurene Hall. All I know about her is that she was an Army corporal during World War II, she was born in 1911 and passed in 1990. Just like my dad, Cpl. Carl Richard Anderson.
I do not know where she served or who her people were, but I know she was on this Earth to see many of the things that my dad experienced. They both came into the age of reason, at about nine years old, as World War I ended.
Both Helen and my dad, Carl, reached adulthood, just as the Great Depression was deepening. With his sister, Averill, my dad visited Germany and our family’s homestand outside Oslo, Norway, in 1938. My father had no idea the malevolence or ugliness of the Nazi regime when he traveled to Nuremburg. He just knew that some guys in black uniforms and jackboots pulled all the 16mm film out of his camera and gave it back to him grudgingly, because he had a US passport.
My father visited our Norwegian relatives outside Oslo and I’m told they had a good time. About 20 months later, Norway was invaded and occupied by the Nazis. So, that was my dad’s trip to Europe.
Carl and Helen both were just hitting their 30s when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened. He was too old for the infantry in the draft, but he was skilled enough that the Army Signal Corps needed his film editing skills honed in Hollywood. I have no idea of what Helen did in the historic Women’s Army Corps, but most of it was administration and there were a lot of nurses, but they usually were commissioned as officers.
So, that was my wreath as a couple of hundred other volunteers swept across Lancaster Cemetery on a crisp, cold, clear Saturday morning, a week before Christmas.
That’s the lovely thing about the old municipal cemetery. Once the wreaths are up, you can see them and the place looks like Arlington National Cemetery. It is that beautiful.
That was the idea of Wreaths Across America, an idea that began a dozen years ago when a big national wreath supplier made too many wreaths and offered to donate them to Arlington National Cemetery. The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars waded in and made some magic on a hilltop in view of the Washington Monument.
Since then, it has become an annual national tradition.
This year, Lockheed Martin volunteers and sponsors from Northrop Grumman weighed in and the American Legion Riders 311 showed up to help with the honors.
One of my best friends in this old pioneering valley, former Valley Press managing editor Vern Lawson Sr. died on Oct. 19. At the age of 95, it was simply too early for those of us who knew and loved him, loved working with him and alongside him.
Our retired associate managing editor Lynn DuPratt got Cemetery Manager and historian Dayle DeBry’s help in making Vern’s wreath the first one to be set up for this year’s Christmas. What a wonderful thing to do.
Vern, who practiced journalism in the Valley here for more than 70 years, was also a veteran. He always joked that he “kept Albuquerque safe and won the battle of the Denver laundry.” But he had volunteered for the Army Air Corps and was training as a flight engineer for a big four-engine B-24 Liberator bomber when the atomic bomb kept him from having to go drop more bombs in the world’s biggest war.
He was a lovely man. Lynn planted one lovely wreath. And strangely, a half dozen of us that worked for the Valley Press, just showed up without any notification the others would be there. Christmas can be like that.
