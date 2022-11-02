The rumble of big motorcycles could be heard blocks away. From American Legion Rider chapters across the Antelope Valley, they formed the “Centennial Escort” for World War II veteran Louis Moore on the occasion of his 100th birthday.
Arriving in a vintage 1940s Buick Roadster, preceded by motorcycle escort of American Legion Riders, Moore celebrated his 100th birthday, on Sunday, at Bravery Brewing in Lancaster. He was welcomed into the venue by hundreds of veterans, and friends in the veteran family. Moore was serenaded by Mariachis from Hermanos Ramos and dancers of Alin Folklorico followed by dancers of Halau Hula O Kanoelani led by Lia Kamminga.
After performing traditional Hawaiian dance, the group performed “Proud To Be an American.”
Entertainment for the evening closed out with “America The Beautiful” performed by jazz saxophonist Herbie Kay.
American Legion Post 348 Auxiliary volunteer Marcy Velador; her daughter, Illyana; lead caregiver Gabriella Santana; and Post members worked with Broken Bit Steak House owner Mike Burroughs to organize the event.
“I never thought that in living through World War II and coming back without a scratch that I would live to be 100 and be here with all of you today,” Moore said. “I thank you each and every one from the bottom of my heart.”
Moore was guest of honor at the Coffee4Vets-hosted Veterans Military Ball, last year, and he plans to attend, this year. He was recognized recently at the Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
Groups that attended and honored Moore included American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Riders, AV Vets4veterans, Point Man Antelope Valley, Coffee4Vets, Bombshell Bettys, Adopt an At-Risk Veteran and two other veterans of history’s greatest conflict that took 40 million lives. He was joined at table by WWII Navy veteran Carroll Bierbauer who served on the USS Comfort hospital ship, and Army Air Force veteran Ted Johnson.
Moore went into the Army soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor by forces of the Empire of Japan. In 2021, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal as one of 20,000 Chinese Americans who served in WWII. Soon after WWII he met and married Nellie Hatsumi Mayeda, one of the thousands of loyal Japanese American citizens interned in camps that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional decades after the war.
Lou and Nellie Moore were married 74 years, and she was the main topic of Moore’s memoir “Eternal Love,” a brisk seller on Amazon.
“I am so grateful that I was able to survive the war, to return to the United States, and to marry my beloved Nellie, with whom I spent the next 74 years,” he said.
During a successful career in a number of business ventures, Nellie and Lou struck up a family friendship with another veteran of World War II, Ernest Borgnine. Borgnine was a Navy sailor during the war, but went on to his greatest fame as the namesake skipper of “McHale’s Navy.”
Recounting that his grandfather was a WWII Navy skipper killed in action, Bravery owner Bart Avery, brushing back tears, said: “You served in the war that had to be won. And we are so happy that you chose our location to celebrate your birthday.”
Avery added: “There is one thing you can be pretty sure about. I am pretty sure anyway, that today is the only day we have a World War II veteran celebrating his 100th birthday, in our Antelope Valley, at least.”
Dennis Anderson is an Army paratrooper veteran and licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. He served in NATO during the Cold War, and deployed to Iraq as an embedded reporter. He still jumps, with Liberty Jump Team, from WWII vintage C-47 aircraft, and made commemorative jumps in Normandy for D-Day, in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.