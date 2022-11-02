The rumble of big motorcycles could be heard blocks away. From American Legion Rider chapters across the Antelope Valley, they formed the “Centennial Escort” for World War II veteran Louis Moore on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

Arriving in a vintage 1940s Buick Roadster, preceded by motorcycle escort of American Legion Riders, Moore celebrated his 100th birthday, on Sunday, at Bravery Brewing in Lancaster. He was welcomed into the venue by hundreds of veterans, and friends in the veteran family. Moore was serenaded by Mariachis from Hermanos Ramos and dancers of Alin Folklorico followed by dancers of Halau Hula O Kanoelani led by Lia Kamminga.

