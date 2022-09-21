Annie Lane

Dear Annie: I will be 80, in October 2022. I do not have a problem with aging. It’s better than the alternative.

I read this years ago and still think they are great words to live by: “Age is just a number of years ... It is what you do with those years that keeps you young and beautiful to be near. Age is a state of mind: If you leave your dreams behind ... you become old. Living loving life ... blessed beyond measure ... Going on eighty ... life gets greater.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.