Dear Annie: I will be 80, in October 2022. I do not have a problem with aging. It’s better than the alternative.
I read this years ago and still think they are great words to live by: “Age is just a number of years ... It is what you do with those years that keeps you young and beautiful to be near. Age is a state of mind: If you leave your dreams behind ... you become old. Living loving life ... blessed beyond measure ... Going on eighty ... life gets greater.”
Dear Senior: Thank you for your wonderful letter and positive perspective. Hope it finds inspiration for everyone to live their best life.
Dear Readers: Many readers offered a simple solution to the problem posed by “Angry Neighbor,” who was frustrated that a nearby house kept a yard sign up long after their candidate lost the election.
Here is one letter with a solution.
Dear Annie: As a former candidate, I had sign removal deadline dates that had to be obeyed or I could get fined for every sign that was still displayed.
This was a city ordinance for both primary and general elections. Candidates get this information when they file for office.
Location didn’t matter, whether the signs were in my yard, a friend’s yard, on a private fence (with permission) or on public land.
“Angry Neighbor” should call City Hall and ask about the local rules regarding displaying the signs.
My guess is a law may be broken every day it remains in the yard.
