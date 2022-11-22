The holidays are fast approaching. With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, travel and family gatherings are on the itinerary for many.
In times of pandemic, natural disasters, crime and civil unrest, traveling is not as simple as it used to be. Take steps to stay safe and healthy and avoid experiences that could ruin your trip.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers some things to think about.
Before you go, check out the travel advisory and alerts for your destination at travel.state.gov/destination. If you are traveling abroad, this website also offers information on country-specific entry/exit requirements, local laws and customs, transportation, health conditions and other relevant topics.
Travel advisories apply up to four standard levels of advice, describing the risks:
• Level 1 — Exercise normal precautions: This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk, though there is always some risk in any international travel.
• Level 2 — Exercise increased caution: Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security. Conditions in any country may change at any time.
• Level 3 — Reconsider travel: Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security.
• Level 4 — Do not travel: This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, if you are traveling abroad, the US government may have very limited ability to aid.
Levels of advice may vary for specific locations or areas within a country. The CDC also encourages enrollment to STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) for those who are traveling or living abroad to receive the latest security update from the nearest embassy or consulate.
Whether you travel locally or abroad, pack smart for a healthy trip as CDC continues to advise packing:
• Prescription medicines, traveler’s diarrhea antibiotics and medicines to prevent malaria.
• Medical supplies such as your glasses and contacts, medical alert bracelet or necklace, diabetes testing supplies, insulin, inhalers and epiPens.
• Over-the-counter medicines such as diarrhea medicine, antacid, antihistamine, motion sickness medicine, cough medicine, decongestant, pain and fever medicine, mild laxative and sleep aid.
• Supplies to prevent illness or injury such as hand sanitizer, insect repellent, water purification tablets, sunscreen, sunglasses and hats.
• First-aid kit with 1% hydrocortisone cream, antibacterial or antifungal ointments, antiseptic wound cleaner, digital thermometer, insect bite anti-itch gel or cream and bandages.
And of course, don’t forget your travel documents, proof of vaccinations, contact card, health insurance card, your lodging destination and other relevant information.
During travel, regular handwashing with soap and water is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick or prevent the spread of sickness to your travel companion and others. If soap and water are not available, use the hand sanitizer that you packed. Choose safe transportation, safe foods and drinks. Prevent bug bites by using insect repellant. Protect yourself against sun and extreme temperatures. And if you or your travel companion gets an injury or sickness that can’t be helped with basic first aid or an over-the-counter medicine, seek medical attention right away. This is when your medical insurance with travel coverage will come in handy.
After travel, contact your healthcare provider if you feel sick. You may get infected but not have symptoms until you get home. Share with your healthcare provider your vaccination history; where you traveled; travel activities including swimming, hiking, etc.; animals you had close contact with; what you ate or drink; where you stayed; and other pertinent information that may help with the diagnosis that can inform necessary treatments.
Happy holidays and safe travels everyone!
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
