Dear Readers: Happy Mother’s Day. Below are some beautiful quotes and tributes written about mothers.
Dear Annie: My mother is the voice of all reason. Any time I am facing a difficult decision, I go straight to her with the confidence of knowing I am getting smart, rational, helpful advice. Her unconditional love and support have given me the fearlessness to take risks and put myself in situations that are new and, at times, uncomfortable. I really look up to my mom, and I hope to one day embody the work ethic, the love and the enthusiasm for life that she has modeled for me since I was a child.
— Grateful Daughter
Dear Annie: My mother was not a “traditional mother.” I can assure you there were no milk and cookies waiting for me and my sister after school. But through her hard work and tough love she taught me that I could do and be anything in the world. She gave me strong roots to depend on and wings to fly out of the nest.
— Thankful
“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.”
— Unknown
“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.”
— Maya Angelou
“If I look back at everything I’ve done in life, you’re easily the best thing I’ve ever created.”
— Unknown
“Being a mama can be tough, but always remember in the eyes of your child, no one does it better than you.”
— Unknown
“We are born of love; love is our mother.”
— Rumi
“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.”
— Victor Hugo
“I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”
— Abraham Lincoln
“Men are what their mothers made them.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
“I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars.”
— E.M. Forster
“My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.”
— George Washington
“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.”
— James E. Faust
“A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.”
— Irish proverb
“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.”
— Oliver Wendell Holmes
“Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not.”
— James Joyce
“My mother said the cure for thinking too much about yourself was helping somebody who was worse off than you.”
— Sylvia Plath, “The Bell Jar”
“Grown don’t mean nothing to a mother. A child is a child. They get bigger, older, but grown. In my heart it don’t mean a thing.”
— Toni Morrison
