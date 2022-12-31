Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding in recent burn areas.