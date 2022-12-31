Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Well, here we are. It is that special time of year: The holiday season is nearly through and New Year’s is once again upon us. I got to thinking about how much I am thankful for. Hopefully, you will allow me to share a special message with your readers.

First, I thank the Creator for allowing me to be here for 82 years and counting, and I thank God for giving my wife the strength to tolerate me for over 51 years (and counting). I give thanks for my two sons, for they have grown into fine young men. One son served for 10 years in the Navy, and he is presently working as a computer analyst and program supervisor. Our other son is working as a computer engineering specialist and program manager. As a proud father, if I do say so myself, it’s been so far so good for both of them, and for that, I give thanks.

