Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I was raised during an economic depression. I had a sister who was two years older than me and a sister who was six years younger. I was a six-year-old when my baby sister was born, and my life changed. My parents made me responsible for taking care of my baby sister. I fed her and bathed her, and if she got hurt, it was my fault. All I ever heard from my mother was, “Give it to the baby,” “Let the baby have it” and, “Take the baby with you.” All my free time was spent taking care of the “baby” and keeping the house clean.

Where was my older sister? To this day, I don’t know what was wrong with her. She refused to take any orders, never did what she didn’t want to do and treated me badly. My parents couldn’t do anything with her, so they just let her do her thing. I was responsible for not only taking care of “the baby” but cleaning the house and other chores — as much as a young girl could do. I wasn’t mistreated, but I felt unloved by my parents.

