Landscaping in the Antelope Valley is challenging in many ways. One challenge in planning a good landscape is to think about the way your landscape will look during the winter.
Winter in the Antelope Valley usually means cold nights and clear bright days. Some days are warm and beautiful, and others are cold and windy. In many parts of the United States, during winter, you just hide in the house and avoid the outdoors as much as possible. Here we can spend as much time outdoors in your landscape in winter as you do in summer when it is so hot we don’t want to be outside.
We can enjoy the outdoors during the winter, and our landscapes should be attractive and interesting in winter as much as summer. Making a landscape look attractive can be accomplished by planting plants with colorful foliage or fruit in winter. Another way is the plants that have interesting shapes or even bark. When I design a landscape, I try to use a mixture of plants that is something of interest to look at year-round.
Choosing woody plants that live for many years and provide attractive features in the winter can add to your landscape. Good winter plants fall into three categories. The first category is plants that have winter fruit or berries. The second category is plants with leaves or foliage that have good color. The last category is plants that have winter flowers.
Here are a few of the plants that meet at least one of the categories:
Firethorn (pyracantha spp.)
Firethorn is a very popular landscape plant. Firethorns are known for their bright orange or red berries and their very large and painful thorns. Firethorn is closely related to apples, and the berries are not poisonous. However, the berries can ferment on the plant and occasionally the birds eat the fermented berries and become drunk. The birds can then fly into windows or staggering across the yard. Firethorn or commonly called pyracantha on the West Coast has many different species, some growing to 15 feet tall and wide and others being smaller. Pyracanthas now come in varieties that can have red, orange or yellow berries.
Toyon (heteromeles arbutifolia)
The Toyon is a native plant that grows in the hills of Southern California — in fact, Hollywood was named after the plant. As settlers came to Southern California, they noticed plants that looked like holly with the red berries, and they named the area Hollywoodland. The Toyon can grow to 35 feet tall and wide, but the newer cultivars usually grow to about 10 feet tall and wide and with a little pruning can be kept to about six feet in size. Toyon is a good barrier plant because it has spines on the leaves. This California native plant is drought-tolerant. Toyon is planted for its red berries, which can attract birds and for its similarities to holly.
Brightbead cotoneaster (cotoneaster buxifolia or glaucophylla)
The brightbead cotoneaster is a shrub that grows about three to four feet tall with a spread of about six to eight feet wide. The brightbead cotoneaster is used in landscapes mainly because of its gray-green foliage and small leaves. The foliage on the plant gives a good color and texture change to the landscape. During the winter the brightbead cotoneaster has scarlet berries on the plant giving an added touch of color. The brightbead cotoneaster is an easy plant to take care of and is drought-tolerant.
Burford holly (ilex cornuta “burfordii”)
The Burford holly is an evergreen shrub that grows to about six feet tall. The plant grows slightly narrower than it is tall. The plant is covered with very shiny green leaves with very few spines. Most people plant a holly for two reasons — the berries and the spiny leaves. The Burford holly does not have the typical holly-like leaves, but it does produce berries. In fact, the Burford holly will produce berries without pollination. English hollies require a male plant and a female plant to produce berries on the female plant. The Burford holly needs some protection from the summer sun, so plant it on the east side of the house.
Winter creeper (euonymus fortunei “Cvs”)
This spreading ground cover is best known for its winter color. Most varieties of winter creeper turn purplish red in cold temperatures. During the warm months winter creeper has various leaf colors. The larger varieties can grow to two feet tall with vines running about six feet. However, if used as a ground cover, plant it every 12 inches. Winter creeper does occasionally grow flowers, but they are small and inconspicuous. However, the fruit can be attractive in winter with small berries surrounded by white leaves.
Heavenly bamboo (nandina domestica “ICvs”)
Heavenly bamboo, probably better known as nandina, is a very commonly used landscape plant. Sometimes people feel the plant is overused in the landscape, but the texture and growth habit make it a good plant. The Heavenly bamboo has a lacy texture that can soften the look of walls or other structures. Heavenly bamboo leaves turn reddish to purplish in cold temperatures.
There are many different cultivars (cvs) and the size of the plant depends on the cultivar. Depending on the cultivars, heavenly bamboo ranges in size from two to 12 feet tall. Heavenly bamboo is not a true bamboo, so it does not have the evasive habit of true bamboos. However, again depending on the cultivar, some cultivars will spread quickly, but continue to grow in a clump.
The dwarf heavenly bamboo does not look like a normal heavenly bamboo or even a true bamboo. The plant has normal size leaves, but the plant does not grow over 18 inches tall. This dwarf heavenly bamboo makes a great border or accent plant in the landscape. Three to five dwarf heavenly bamboos planted around white boulders give a nice landscape effect. In winter the plants turn reddish to purplish in color.
When many people think of winter color they think of annual or perennial flowers. Winter color consisting of annual flowers includes snapdragon (antirrhinum majus), pot marigold (calendula officinalis), stock (matthiola incana), Iceland poppy (papaver nudicaule), fairy primrose (primula malacoides), English primrose (primula polyantha) and the very common pansy (viola wittrockiana), the most common winter flower color.
Strategic planting is the ground or containers can really brighten up a winter landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.