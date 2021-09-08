“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation,” — George Washington.
With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 just days away, I cannot help but think about the young 82nd Airborne Division troopers and their brother and sister Marines returning from the intense and terrorized exit from Kabul that took the lives of 13 of our troops and wounded dozens of others.
I cannot help but think what kind of transition many of them will make when they exit armed service. Most will do a few years and move into civilian life. What will it be like for them? Most of them were infants, toddlers or born after 9/11.
I think the federal Department of Veterans Affairs is important and many of its hundreds of thousands of employees do good-to-great work on behalf of veterans. To which I will add that we still have about 20 veterans a day committing suicide, a few in the parking lots of VA hospitals where for one reason, or no reason at all, when care did not out-race despair.
Every single one of us alive in the age of reason remembers 9/11 and we all have a story. I shared mine with Valley Press Editor Jennifer Garcia and I know Valley Press Staff Writer Allison Gatlin went right to work gathering some more of those stories.
My son Garrett, roused me out of bed a couple of minutes after 6 a.m. and that was a couple of minutes after 9 a.m. on the East Coast and rushed me downstairs to see the second plane hit the South Tower, with smoke already billowing from the North Tower.
I went into work at the Valley Press and our 9/11 headline was “Infamy.” Twenty years later, there are different kinds of infamy.
A couple of days before 9/11, we dropped an Army buddy of mine off at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and we walked right up to the gate. As my son and I exited the terminal, we remembered our belt packs had Swiss Army knives in them that got through the metal detectors because of composite grips. That would never happen again.
The first generation of post 9/11 troops were in Afghanistan a couple months later. They pursued Osama bin Laden into the mountains and he escaped into Pakistan for the next 10 years before Navy SEALs got him.
The next wave went into Iraq, for reasons that now seem dubious and I went as an embedded reporter. A year later, my still-teenage son was with the Marines, fighting in Fallujah, a little slice of hell in Iraq. Next, to Afghanistan.
The Marines who served in Fallujah brought home a heavy load of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. So did about a half-million other of the more than two million who served in the “War on Terror.”
Many others have an intimate 9/11 story. They knew, or were related to someone, who perished. Or, they served after the attack that killed 3,000 and took down the World Trade Center and blasted a hole in the Pentagon.
It changed our family’s life. Our family has generations in service back to the American Revolution. We tended to be citizen soldiers who did a hitch and came home. But the after-effect of 9/11 has remained with us long after service and deployment.
Of Osama bin Laden, the leftist scold Michael Moore wrote this week, that the terrorist’s plan “didn’t involve invading countries the normal way. ...He simply fought to bankrupt us — financially, politically, spiritually. And to kill more of us. And get us to wipe out the American dream.”
I have never much cared for Moore or his politics, but in this case, I cannot fault his analysis. As for the veterans, I am with George Washington.
No drug therapy has proved effective as a cure for PTSD. Many who achieve highest level recovery manage it in talking groups at the VA Vet Center where many counselors are combat vets themselves.
The Vet Center in Palmdale at 38925 Trade Center Drive has such groups and individual counseling. If your service was in combat or hazard, the phone number is 661-267-1026 for an appointment. For veterans in crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255.
I know this. The VA can do better in many areas.
My little prayer is that the veterans of the fraught but miraculous airlift from Kabul receive the heroes’ welcome they deserve. Next part of the prayer is that they receive the benefits of service they earned without going through a lot of rigmarole to receive them.
