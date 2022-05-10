Dear Annie: I recently met someone on a business trip at our company’s office in Arizona. I’m located in the Southeast office.
We did seem to hit it off really well during my visit, and I have already reached out with pleasantries such as, “It was nice to meet you” and received a pleasant response.
But where do I go from here? I don’t know if the attraction is mutual or not, but I’d like to get to know him and see if anything can develop.
How can I do this without looking desperate or being intrusive? Any suggestions?
— Lady With a Crush
Dear Lady With a Crush: My suggestion would be to go for it. Reach out to him again and see if he is responsive. Even if it doesn’t work out, it will be OK because you won’t have invested much.
Dear Annie: This is in reference to the letters about how to talk to someone who has lost a child without offending them.
It is OK, even kind, to ask, “How long have they been gone?” or, “Have you a favorite memory you enjoy sharing?” But never ask, “How did they die?” This is invasive and can hurt and, of course, make the parent uncomfortable.
If a newly married young couple has no children, never ask, “When are you going to start a family?” It’s not anyone’s business, plus if there are fertility issues, this will cause emotional pain. It is OK to ask, “Do you have children?” If the answer is no, please drop the subject.
— Out of Respect
Dear Out of Respect: Thank you for your wonderful advice.
What a wonderful gift you gave to help others be more empathetic and sensitive to friends and family who don’t know what to say or who say the wrong thing.
