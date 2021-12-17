My sister and I visited Bedford Falls over the summer.
OK, the central New York town we visited is actually Seneca Falls, but residents there have long insisted — and no one has refuted it — that it was the inspiration for Bedford Falls in the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
They proudly play host to the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Museum, and earlier this month marked the 75th anniversary of the film’s release with a five-day “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival.
Among the honored guests: seven surviving cast members, including Kathyrn Grimes, who was just five years old when she played the role of Zuzu Bailey, and the 1919 Dodge Touring Car owned by George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart).
If you have not seen the film, or haven’t seen it in years, you should watch it this Christmas season.
We need it this year.
Under the direction of the great Frank Capra, the film is the story of a man plunged to the depths of despair, only to find redemption and the realization of what truly matters in life.
Jimmy Stewart brilliantly portrays George Bailey, who learns that your impact on others, not your bank account, is what makes you a success.
Convinced that he is worthless, a failure, of no good to anyone, George finds how just how much he means to others. Through the help of a rookie angel named Clarence, he sees how many people’s lives he touched.
Until I began teaching film to 11th and 12th graders in 2019, I had not seen the film in decades.
My friend Kevin Mahady was kind enough to share the syllabus he uses for his film class at Quartz Hill High, and “It’s a Wonderful Life” was on it.
Of course, when you teach a film you really “get under the hood,” and learn all you can to analyze what makes it a great film.
We would watch the film, read articles about it, analyze scenes. My students loved the film, many rating it as their favorite, or a close second to “Casablanca.”
It gave me great joy to see the kids “get” and appreciate classic films.
We also compared and contrasted the film with the short story on which it was based.
“The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern was a 21-page short story based on a dream he had. Unable to find a publisher, he self-published it in 200 booklets and send them to friends as Christmas cards.
In a Capraesque twist, one of these Christmas cards found its way to producer David Hempstead of RKO Pictures, and he bought the rights for $10,000.
We read the story in class and the students saw (as you can see if you look it up online) that the story was decent but rather pedestrian.
From that basic idea, though — a man seeing what his town would be like had he never lived — Capra made a masterpiece.
Capra, Stewart and Donna Reed (who played George’s wife Mary) all called this their favorite film.
Not originally conceived as a Christmas film, it is at times surprisingly dark, melancholy. Yet, does anyone go through life without periods of darkness and melancholy?
George Bailey’s struggle is real. He is a good and able man, but things beyond his control are crushing him. But this being a Frank Capra film, we get a happy ending.
It makes you feel good. Isn’t that a great way to end a not-so-great year?
At a seminar for film students in the 1970s, critic Roger Ebert reported, someone asked Capra if there were still a way to make films with the values and ideals captured in Capra films.
“Well, if there isn’t,” he said, “we might as well give up.”
