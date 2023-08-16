Anyone in the multiplex multitudes who has seen “Oppenheimer” can count themselves in for bad dreams about nuclear weapons.
We all should be worried about them because there is a land war going on in Europe against a nuclear armed state. In Asia, there are nuclear armed states who do not wish us or our allies well, like North Korea, bad crazy dangerous, and China, just dangerous, but hopefully, sane. We can hope.
Writing this today it marks the day that Japan surrendered unconditionally at the end of World War II. The peace was formally signed in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri between representatives of Japan, with Gen. Douglas MacArthur proffering the surrender document, and the Japanese signing.
What J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project team unleashed in New Mexico in July 1945 effectively ended World War II about a month later, with the two atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
I am considering this today, Aug. 15, when the Japanese Empire of the Sun met its sunset because of the newspaper that was shared with me by my Honor Flight and Coffee4Vets battle buddy James Lynch. Lynch is a friendly man who did a couple of Vietnam War tours on an aircraft carrier, the USS Ranger.
That means fighting sailor Lynch has been to Pearl Harbor, more than once, out of respect for sacrifice.
The legacy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is horrible. Fire and fury has an end-of-the-world emotion attached to it. The grief and anguish surrounding people lost in such infernos is unending for any who knew them.
The estimation was 200,000 Japanese people were killed in the short term, and the deaths from radiation poisoning continued for decades after.
What is less remembered is the road that led the world to the threshold of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I remember a time here in the Antelope Valley when we had a baker’s dozen of Pearl Harbor veteran survivors. One kindly security supervisor at Air Force Plant 42, Skip Lippert, befriended my pre-teen son as he was explaining his role and survivor status in Japan’s ambush of all US armed forces on a Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941.
The Bataan Death March of American POWs followed, and Japan’s treatment of prisoners was hideous.
Americans who had never heard of Pearl Harbor suddenly became geographically conscious in the ways that home front people in a global war adapted to quickly. The 2,900 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack were unwillingly pitched into a volcano of war that would consume 15 million troops in battle, and up to 85 million people worldwide. This includes the six million plus of Europe’s Jewish population murdered in the Holocaust.
The road to Hiroshima and Nagasaki was paved with dozens of millions of living souls consumed when the totalitarian regimes of the Third Reich and Imperial Japan decided to wreak havoc and invade all of their neighbors, and reach for more.
President Harry S. Truman asserted that the decision to use the atomic bomb to end the war with Japan was his alone, but that he arrived at the decision because ultimately it would save the lives not only of Americans, but also Japanese. The estimates of the cost in lives of invading Japan ranged around one million.
It is why the newspaper headline, “Peace,” should hold so much meaning, even in the present moment. It speaks to why nuclear weapons have not been used as a weapon of war since then, and why preventing the apocalypse that Oppenheimer feared should remain the highest of national security and social priorities today.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
