It’s not a day when folks still punching the job clock can head to the beach. It falls mid-week in the work week, but this “over the hump” Wednesday is officially Flag Day, recognized by the Congress in 1777 and presidents in series since Woodrow Wilson.
At noon today some nice people, many veterans among them joined by first responders and city workers, will gather in Palmdale at Poncitlán Square. The square is that lovely garden park with a band stand that adjoins Palmdale City Hall at 38315 Ninth Street East.
So, not an official holiday, but a day for remarking on, and meditating about the meaning of Old Glory and its many forms since the War for Independence, the revolution that forever severed ties between the British Empire of King George and the emergent United States of America.
Consider it, the Congress. They were in session in Philadelphia, doubtless many of them wearing powdered wigs and knee stockings. In certain states today, that might get you arrested, but I digress. Congress was in session, and what was in play besides the legislative action to recognize a flag of these United States by the Second Continental Congress.
The June 14 Resolution stated, “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white, in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Something else marked that day, June 14. Two years earlier, in 1775, Congress adopted “the American continental army,” creating the senior most branch of the US armed services. Navy and Marines came along a short while later, and the Air Force became a separate branch after World War II.
So, at Coffee4Vets, the weekly social that gathers at Crazy Otto’s on Avenue I, President Juan Blanco, Army paratrooper veteran, noted the Army’s senior standing, and retired Marine Master Sgt. Leonard Thornton chimed in “They formed the Marines to protect you (Army).” And the good-natured beat goes on.
But what is it about the flag? Flags, standards, banners, get people going. In the most aspirational sense, the flag of our nation is a symbol that can bring us all together.
During the pandemic it was a project of the former city manager, J.J. Murphy, to bring together the “Field of Healing and Honor,” a field of 2,020 flags unfurled and flying in the breeze. During a time of difficult emotion and plenty of national discord, it was a good project, and did signify a coming together of communities in the Antelope Valley.
As ever, it was veterans organizations that carried forward the action, and the spirit, of standing up the thousands of flags, many of which were dedicated to family members who served, or friends who were lost in the line of duty.
The flag is intended for all of us, civilians, veterans, active service, our nation’s children. It is a symbol meant to bring us together and does not fall within the dominion or ownership of any political party or ideological movement. The only thing that is required is for our emotions to be stirred with a love of country when we see it.
If you want to see an iconic representation of our flag, seek out the “flag raiser photograph” of the Marines hoisting the flag aloft during the calamitous fight to wrest the Pacific rock of Iwo Jima from the Japanese during World War II. The photo was taken by Joe Rosenthal, combat photographer for the Associated Press. Pardoxically, his eyes were not keen enough to qualify him for military service, but his camera’s eye captured the spirit of Americans fighting not only for their own liberty, but to liberate a suffering humanity worldwide. That is why the flag is such a powerful symbol that can symbolize love, liberty and unity of purpose.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley. He is Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Committee.
