It’s not a day when folks still punching the job clock can head to the beach. It falls mid-week in the work week, but this “over the hump” Wednesday is officially Flag Day, recognized by the Congress in 1777 and presidents in series since Woodrow Wilson.

At noon today some nice people, many veterans among them joined by first responders and city workers, will gather in Palmdale at Poncitlán Square. The square is that lovely garden park with a band stand that adjoins Palmdale City Hall at 38315 Ninth Street East.

