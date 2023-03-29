Easy Company

It must have looked like ceremonies many of us in the military attended at different times, with a troop formation standing in ranks, rendering salutes and the official retirement of a unit flag, an unfurled flag being rolled up and furled.

That was March 29, 1973, in the vicinity of Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon. For more than a decade, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, known to most as “MAC-V,” had also been nicknamed “Pentagon East.” Its 12 acres of buildings had been the hive and nerve center of America’s long war in Vietnam.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.