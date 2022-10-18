Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I am 60 years old, and my husband is 65. When we are out together, he stares at younger women in their 20s. I mean — he stares and stares. This is very embarrassing for me, and it makes me feel disrespected.

When I tell him what he does, he says I am lying and that it’s all in my head. He says I have no confidence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.