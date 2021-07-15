When I discovered that O. Henry used clever switcheroo endings, I wondered why every writer didn’t adopt the practice.
Every few years at Christmas time, I have saluted his “The Gift of the Magi,” which is about a young husband who sells his gold watch in order to buy an expensive set of combs as a Christmas gift for his wife, only to find that she had cut off and sold her beautiful hair in order to buy him a fob chain for his watch.
Finally, in a July 5 edition of The New Yorker, I found a memoir on O. Henry’s often secret life.
The piece by Louis Menand explains that his real name was William Sidney Porter.
As a young fan, I think I had read that O. Henry spent some time in jail. In fact, he had been sentenced to five years in prison where he wrote 14 stories and began using the O. Henry name.
In 1902, he began living in New York City where he was in contact with the busy literary world.
Here are some of his story titles, which helped to draw readers: “The Four Million,” “The Cop and the Anthem,” “An Unfinished Story” and “The Furnished Room.”
He wrote a story a week for the Sunday World and continued to write for magazines. In 1904 alone, he published 63 stories.
His descriptions were marvelous quips from his always in-motion mind, which churned them out like conveyor belt products.
He described a grifter who made his living selling bogus products and then skipping town with words like this: “He is an incorporated, uncapitalized, unlimited asylum for the reception of the restless and unwise dollar of his fellowmen.”
The writer for the New Yorker explained that “Short stories are more like poems than novels. Novelists put stuff in because they are trying to represent a world. Story writers leave stuff out.”
Porter distinguished between the story and the plot. He got his stories mainly from people he met — out West, on Broadway and the Bowery, even in prison.
For O. Henry, it’s the men in suits — the bankers, millionaires, and politicians — who are the true grifters, pretending not to be the exploiters of working men and women that they truly are. His heart was with the marginalized and downtrodden.
