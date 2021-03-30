Why be ordinary when you can be extraordinary?
Many of us may have this internal challenge of always trying to be better than ordinary. Being mediocre is not good enough, says our parents. As a parent, I am guilty of this preaching to my children. And as I go through life, my desire to be extraordinary pushed me to go to school and changed careers numerous times. But as I gain more wisdom from life teachings, I learned that there is tremendous joy in being ordinary.
Having an extraordinary talent does not truly ensure happiness. We have heard of talented adored singers who killed themselves, or accomplished athletes who succumb to substance abuse to escape their internal miseries.
Happiness is not all about making a lot of money, either. We have seen popular examples of that as well. Money can buy you things and shiny possessions that may give you fleeting excitement. But that’s it. It is most exciting when you are buying the most expensive shoes or the most expensive watch. Once you possess them, the excitement fades as you seek for another thing.
Our brain is wired to be pessimistic. It is always alert for danger and bad news. It’s a survival necessity. We have to recognize danger and bad things so we can instinctively protect ourselves. When danger is perceived, we fight, we run, or we froze. Pretending to be frozen dead can save you from a predator.
Our naturally pessimistic brain makes it easy for us to think that the other person is better than us and feel mediocre. We think that the other person seems to have an extraordinary life and must be happier. It is not always so. Happiness is not about being extraordinary but rather by being your authentic self. Your authentic self is extraordinary because there is nobody else like you.
Celebrate your life. Being ordinary can be a lot more fun, less stress, and healthier. A surplus of possessions is not the key to happiness. It is perfectly normal to feel insecure or mediocre. The important thing is you know you. You do not need to post on social media your perfect figure, perfect vacation and perfect meal servings. There is no need to impress anyone. It is more stressful when you constantly think of what impressive things you can post to impress your cyber followers.
The social media that was conceived to connect people has morphed into a different platform. In the social media world of instant pictures and postings of seemingly extraordinary lives, you can easily feel mediocre. It’s really OK if you do. Be comfortable with your own worth. Keep enhancing your personal growth as you live your ordinary life. Ask yourself these questions:
• If you have all the resources you need, what would you be doing that will make you most happy? Life changes, responsibilities, and other’s expectations often times blur our true self’s desires. The current viral pandemic gives us plenty of time to ponder.
• How are you contributing to the greater good? What can you do to help others? You have unique capabilities that can be precious to others in need. Find your voice and your “why.”
• What makes you feel alive? What motivates you? Life events may have caused suppression of these feelings. Take time to recognize your personal joy. And don’t compare with others. Your joy may not be other’s joy. And their joy is not yours.
Write your answers down and don’t censor them. You don’t have to show your answers to anybody. You can be completely raw and honest.
I have done this a few times. It is surprisingly challenging to not censor yourself. As you feel off the layers of suppressed feelings, you will uncover what really makes you simply happy. Your ordinary life is precious.
