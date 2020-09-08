Dear Heloise: I have a habit of signing up for free trials for a number of different services, subscriptions, monthly deliveries, etc. The problem is, I forget to cancel after the free term, and then I see these charges on my credit card.
Now I keep a detailed notebook about each subscription, along with the contact information for that company and the dates when things expire.
I think these companies are counting on us forgetting to cancel and not checking our statements.
— P.M. in Texas
Readers, be vigilant about what information you’re giving out and to whom, and only subscribe to programs from reputable companies. Most companies are operating above-board, but things move pretty quickly nowadays, and we have to be responsible for our own actions.
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: I love that newer cars have voice-activated phone calling ability. If you have to take a phone call, it makes it safer to talk while driving.
— Carly in California
Carly, this is a good hands-free option if you’re able to do it safely.
— Heloise
