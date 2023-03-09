Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Wheth­er someone calls me on my cell phone or my landline, I think peo­ple should always leave a mes­sage.

With caller ID, more folks are not even bothering to leave one. I am refusing to call people back who don’t leave a message. I think, “Why did you call? It must not be important if you didn’t leave a message.” And these callers are not telemarketers or scammers, they are my family and friends. So, my hint is to  please leave a message.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.