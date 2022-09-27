For more than two years, covering our nose and mouth with a mask has become part of our wardrobe.
Cloth masks, medical masks, N95 masks and some fancy designer masks covered our smiles as we tolerated the air flow restrictions while we breathed.
We have evolved in so many ways as the pandemic changed the way we go about our daily lives.
Some of us lost loved ones, friends and family. Some of us are lucky to be alive. But after all the infection control precautions of masking and distancing, avoiding crowded places and testing and vaccination, we find ourselves in a better place.
While it feels good to go about our lives with fewer infection control restrictions, the COVID-19 virus is still circulating. The positivity rate is low, but it is still there and some people are still vulnerable.
So don’t throw away your masks just yet.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued the following requirements and recommendations when you need to wear a mask.
You must wear a mask:
• In healthcare settings.
• In congregate care facilities, such as long-term care settings and adult/senior care facilities.
• In any other location where it is the policy of the business or venue.
• If you have COVID-19. You must wear a highly protective mask (even at home) when you are around others until you end isolation. If you are eligible to end isolation after day five because you have a negative test result, it is strongly recommended that you continue to wear a mask through day 10. In workplace settings, you must wear a mask through day 10.
• If you are a close contact to someone with COVID-19. You must wear a highly protective mask when you are around others indoors for 10 days after your last day of exposure.
• If there has been a recent outbreak at your workplace or the congregate setting where you live.
It is strongly recommended that you wear a mask:
• On all forms of public transit, including trains, buses, shuttle buses, taxis, ride-shares and medical transport.
• In all transportation hubs, including airport and bus terminals, train and subway stations, seaports or other indoor port terminals or other indoor areas that serve as a transportation hub.
• If you are at risk for severe illness, wear a highly protective mask when you are in a higher-risk setting. These include any of the “three Cs”: closed spaces with poor airflow, crowded places with many people nearby and close contact settings, especially where people are talking (or breathing heavily) close together.
Wearing a mask is individual preference:
• In state and local correctional facilities and detention centers.
• In homeless and emergency shelters.
• In all other indoor public settings, businesses and government offices.
When masks are required, you are allowed to take off your mask while you are:
• Actively eating or drinking.
• Alone in a separate room or space.
• Showering or swimming.
• Receiving medical, dental, cosmetic, personal hygiene or personal care services (like a facial or shave) that cannot be done without removing your mask.
• Making a speech, receiving or providing occupational or language therapy where temporary removal of the mask is necessary, as determined by the therapy provider.
Some people should not wear a mask, such as children younger than two, people with certain medical conditions or disabilities and people instructed by their medical provider not to wear a mask.
Wearing a mask everywhere and anywhere is your personal choice.
Additionally, no one can be prevented from wearing a mask to participate in an activity or enter a business, according to the new public health instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.