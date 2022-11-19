Neal Weisenberger

Plants in nature do not require pruning. We prune them to meet our needs, improve the size and sweetness of fruit, improve flowering of plants and have a good crop of fruit, every year.

We also prune plants for safety because we do not want trees or their branches to fall and cause damage or injury to people, and we prune for artistic purposes (topiaries and hedges).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.