Dear Annie: How do I convey to my adult married children that I do not like being around my ex for the holidays? My son lives several states away, and he invited my daughter and her family, my ex, and my wife and me for Thanksgiving together.
My daughter has had Christmas at her home every year since my granddaughter was born. We are invited, but my ex is always there. I think holidays should be happy occasions, at a minimum, so maybe we could rotate years. I am dreading Thanksgiving and being around her. She puts in digs at me or, in my opinion, wants to start a fight when everyone else is out of earshot.
I want to spend time with my kids, just not with her around. My daughter-in-law and son-in-law have had disagreements with her in the past.
— Avoiding Ex
Dear Avoiding Ex: The best way to convey to your adult children that you would not like to be around your ex for the holidays is to tell them that. But understand that might mean less time with your kids.
You really have two choices: Ignore the chatter and negativity that is your ex-wife for the sake of spending more (quantity) time, or spend less time — but quality time — with your kids without your ex making rude remarks.
