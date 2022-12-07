Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Regarding the recent letters about Alcoholics Anonymous and other recovery programs, whatever works best for you is what you should do. With 8 billion people on the face of this earth, and 1 in 10 an alcoholic, we need all the help we can get. The fellowship of AA and the 12 steps worked for me. I drank alcoholically for 45 years and couldn’t stop. I tried on my own and couldn’t do it.

I applaud anyone who found a way out from under the obsession. I am grateful to have found AA. That doesn’t mean it’s the only way to get sober, but it does have a decent track record.

