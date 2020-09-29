You may think the term rumination only applies to cows. When you ruminate, you literally chew something over, just as cows chew partially digested food brought from the stomach for another chew. Sounds gross for humans!
When people repeatedly and unintentionally spit up undigested or partially digested food to be chewed again and swallowed or spit out, it is a clinical condition needing medical attention. Rumination involving thinking is another story.
Characteristically, humans ruminate. Repeated deep thinking about something is quite a worthy activity. It can bring about creativity, new understanding and fresh ideas.
However sometimes, we humans ruminate about unpleasant events that happened in our lives. Relieving a bad event and the bad feeling associated with it can be exhausting and downright unhealthy for our psyche and emotional well-being. For example, if you are obsessive about how to better you golf swing and mentally practice every spare moment in your day, it can make you a better golfer. That’s good! Studies have shown that mental practice can bring positive results just as actual physical practice can. Some call it visioning.
On the flip side, some people engage in depressive rumination. Repetitive thoughts of shame, regret, and sorrow can hijack your normal brain networks. The same brain networks that are involved in normal daydreaming, reminiscing and deep self-oriented thoughts as well as memory formations simply malfunction. Dwelling on negative thoughts can feel like you’re a lab rat on a running wheel to nowhere. It is emotionally exhausting! If you have been here before you know exactly what I mean.
Knowledge is power if it can fuel a positive change. So what can you do when your thoughts are not helpful leading you to nowhere? The experts offer these self-questioning suggestions that can help stop you in your track. Dig deep and be honest with your responses:
• Identify the ruminating thought
• Recall the date and the time you start thinking about it
• How long did it last?
• What were you doing while you started thinking it?
• How engaged were you with what you were doing?
• What were the consequences of thinking about it?
• What might be the purpose of thinking about it?
Take a few more moments and practice mindfulness strategies:
• Be still. Wherever you’re at. Try your hardest to notice what is around you and listen for the farthest sound you can hear. What colors do you see, what sounds do you hear. Do you hear a fan, a bird, or a car passing by? Keep listening until your thought has quieted down. You can also focus on your breathing sounds.
• Take a walk to divert your attention. If you are sitting in your work space ruminating about a meeting that did not go well, pause and get up. Go outside or find a space to walk and pay attention to the feeling you encounter in each step. The soles of our feet have multiple nerve endings. Notice your weight shifts and the sensations you feel.
• Focus on your breathing slowly and deeply. Take a moment and sit still for a minute. Take a deep breath in through your nostrils and out through your mouth, slowly and completely. Feel your chest expand and contract. Repeat for a total of five breath cycles.
Rumination is usually about events that had happened or yet to happen. It’s rarely about the present moment. Overcoming repetitive depressing thoughts takes time and practice. Catching ourselves is the very first step in redirecting our thoughts.
Next time you are caught up in rumination, instead of continuing to simmer in your head, try some of the strategies above.
If you find yourself ruminating all the time, unable to stop, please seek expert therapist help.
The holidays can trigger such rumination.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
