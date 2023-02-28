National Heart Health Month is observed in February every year. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the world’s number one cause of death, killing over 17 million people annually.
And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.
In 2020, about 679,000 of our fellow Americans died from heart disease. That’s about one in every five deaths. The cost of health care services, medicine and lost productivity amounted to about $229 billion each year, from 2017 to 2018, according to available CDC statistics.
The term heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions, with coronary artery disease being most common. There are two major types of vessels in your coronary system. The arteries carry oxygenated blood to all parts of your body, including the heart, for oxygen and nutrient delivery.
Once the oxygen is consumed by our body cells, the blood returns to the heart chambers via the veins for another cycle of oxygenation.
Coronary artery disease affects the blood flow to the heart muscles. The heart, in it normal capacity, is a powerful muscle and pumping mechanism that distributes blood to all parts of your body. Decreased blood flow to the heart muscle cells can cause a heart attack, making the heart less efficient in distributing your oxygenated and nourishing blood.
For some, heart disease may show no symptoms and therefore may not be diagnosed until a person experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure or heart rate irregularities.
When these cardiac events happen, signs and symptoms may include:
• Heart attack: Chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness and shortness of breath.
• Heart failure: Shortness of breath, fatigue or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen or neck veins.
• Irregular heart rate (arrhythmia): Fluttering feelings in the chest or palpitation.
There are three key risk factors for heart disease:
• High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease. It is a medical condition that happens when the pressure of the blood passing through your arteries and veins is too high. If not controlled, it can affect your heart and other organs, including your kidneys and brain. You may not experience specific symptoms related to high blood pressure. You can only know if your blood pressure is high by measuring it using a blood pressure measuring instrument called a sphygmomanometer. You can lower your blood pressure with lifestyle changes or with medicine to reduce your risk for heart disease and heart attack. Consult with your health care provider.
• High blood cholesterol is another key factor. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance made by the liver or found in certain foods. Your liver usually makes enough for your body’s needs, but we often get more cholesterol from the foods we eat. The liver may do its own thing, but food intake is within your control. If we take in more cholesterol than the body can use, the extra cholesterol can build up in the walls of the arteries, including those of the heart. This leads to narrowing of the arteries. Narrowed arteries decreases the oxygenated, nourishing blood flow to the heart muscles. Liken it to one of your fingers, with a tight rubber band around it, in which you feel the pain of poor circulation to that finger. High blood cholesterol usually has no signs or symptoms and the only way to know if you have high cholesterol is to get it checked with a simple blood test that can be ordered by your health care provider.
• Smoking is another key factor. Tobacco use can damage the heart and blood vessels, which increases you risk for heart disease. Nicotine raises blood pressure and the carbon monoxide from the cigarette smoke reduces the amount of oxygen that your blood can transport to all parts of your body, including the heart. Exposure to secondhand smoke can also increase the risk for heart disease, even for non-smokers.
According to the CDC reports, about half the people in our country have at least one of the above three risk factors. Additionally, the following medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put you at a higher risk for heart disease:
• Diabetes
• Overweight and obesity
• Unhealthy diet
• Physical inactivity
• Excessive alcohol use
Some risk factors for heart disease are out of your control, such as your age or family history. But you can take steps to lower your risk by changing the risk factors that you can control, one step at a time, with the awareness that you now have.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
