Dear Heloise: My niece is graduating from high school and going on to college. She had excellent grades and worked hard to graduate in the top 5% of her class. We’re all very proud of her. I would like to get her a nice gift, but I’m out of ideas. Got any hints on what to give a graduate of 2022?
— Brenda M., Altoona, Pa.
Brenda, my best wishes to your niece on her graduation. Here are some gift ideas:
• A thesaurus and/or dictionary.
• An engraved letter opener and/or magnifying glass.
• Plastic storage containers.
• A gift card to a large online retailer.
• An emergency road kit (if she has a car).
• A small microwave for her dorm room (if the college permits it).
• A gift card for office supplies (stapler, printer paper, pens, etc.).
— Heloise
Haircare
Dear Heloise: Working as a hair dresser, I see a lot of product built up on many women. Most of it is hairspray that has not been properly removed. I usually tell women to wet their hair then put a generous amount of baking soda in the palm of their hand along with some shampoo, and to scrub their hair and scalp. Rinse and wash again with only shampoo. Use a conditioner, massage into the hair, and rinse all of it out. Don’t skimp on the conditioner part, and don’t forget to rinse well.
— Wendy A., Newberg, Ore.
Wendy, for women who color their hair it is especially important to take time to do a deep conditioning. This is also vital for women whose hair is turning white or gray. Our hair usually gets drier as we age, so keeping it clean and healthy is important.
— Heloise
Scattered earrings
Dear Heloise: When traveling I would occasionally lose one of my earrings. However, I found a simple solution to this problem. I bought a pillbox that is labeled with each day of the week. I placed a pair of earrings in each little compartment. However, I didn’t like the way my earrings seemed to rattle around in these compartments, so I bought a sheet of felt at a craft store. Then I cut out small squares to fit the compartments and glued them down. My earrings are cushioned, and I haven’t lost a single earring to date.
— Laura J., Albany, NY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.