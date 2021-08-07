A common question right now is that my roses are not blooming, what should I do?
Depending on the plants, they shut down when it gets too hot. Even though roses take a lot of heat, they stop flowering. When the summer temperatures cool off your roses will start blooming again.
Most of our older categories of roses (floribundas, grandifloras and hybrid Ts) go through blooming cycles. They have a good bloom followed by a couple weeks of sporadic blooms, then another good bloom. This continues until the heat of summer. The cycles will start again with cooler temperatures.
The best thing you can do is stay cool and let the rose “sleep” until the temperatures cool back down. But do cut off any old blooms, this will make your roses look better and prevent the formation of rose hips (fruit) that can stop new flower production. DO NOT fertilize your roses; it will not help.
Also, when temperatures rise over 90 degrees, most of our warm-season vegetables stop producing flowers, or the flowers that they do form will dry up and fall off. You have two choices. You can continue to water and care for your vegetables, and allow the plants to survive the summer. Later in September and October the plants will take off and you will have a good fall crop of vegetables.
The second choice is to try to cool down the vegetable garden. First, cool the soil by placing four to six inches of mulch on top of the garden soil. Be sure not to place the mulch next to the stems of the plants. Placing mulch up to the stems of the vegetables can suffocate the plants or it can allow disease and insect pests an easy entrance into the plant. Placing the mulch on the soil will cool the soil and help cool the plant.
This can also be just as important for your landscape plants. Make sure that you use a “cooling” mulch like straw (for the garden), compost or decorative bark for either your garden or landscape.
Next try to cool the plant, not with water, but with shade. If you can give your tomatoes, pepper and eggplant some light shade in the heat of the day, from noon to 5 p.m., the plants should start to produce more fruit. Remember that tomatoes, eggplant and peppers are really fruit, we just call them vegetables.
Cooling the plants by spraying them with water is a risky practice. Spraying water on your plants can cause diseases and will tend to rot the few flowers that do form. The water does not burn the leaves, but it may leave white marks, which is the calcium left behind on the leaves as the water evaporates.
With all of this effort to cool your garden, you will increase the number of mid-summer vegetables. You will also still have a good late summer crop.
Hot summer temperatures will cause warm-season vegetables to continue to grow, but the plants will not produce large amounts of fruit. The high heat causes corn to have many blanks or missing kernels on the cob. Cool season vegetables like lettuce, radishes and other leaf or root crops become bitter with the summer heat.
Many of your perennial flowers, shrubs and trees may be looking yellow with brown leaf tips. This is just the heat. Do not fertilize the plants; just make sure the plants are receiving enough water and wait. When the temperatures cool back down next fall, you then can fertilize your plants.
We slow down when the temperatures rise and so will your plants. When cooler temperatures return, your plants will begin to grow at a faster pace.
