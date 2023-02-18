Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I read with interest a recent column about storage of photographs in the “cloud.” We are currently problem-solving this very issue. Our storage firm has failed, and the company has gone belly up. Fortunately, my husband is pretty techy and has some ideas to retrieve the history of lost photos. Time will tell.

Anyway, onto my hint. I decided to make a digital catalogue of my mother’s photograph albums. I used my phone to take pictures of the old photographs and Polaroids. Much to my surprise was the amount of detail that was captured, including things that appeared quite vague or dark. When using the zoom feature, much more becomes visible than can be seen in the originals. Ditto to the suggestion that digital images are easier to share with family and friends across the miles.

