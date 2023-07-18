In the Family Way

The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is getting many requests from the community for services to treat green pools and stagnant waters, which are ideal for mosquito breeding.

The staff are up and about visiting known hot spots and chemically treating the areas as needed, despite staff shortages. New hot spots are identified as the summer continues to heat up. According to district entomologist Karen Mellor, rains and higher-than-normal temperatures in the Antelope Valley are contributing to the mosquito proliferation.

