The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is getting many requests from the community for services to treat green pools and stagnant waters, which are ideal for mosquito breeding.
The staff are up and about visiting known hot spots and chemically treating the areas as needed, despite staff shortages. New hot spots are identified as the summer continues to heat up. According to district entomologist Karen Mellor, rains and higher-than-normal temperatures in the Antelope Valley are contributing to the mosquito proliferation.
The district reported that AEDES mosquitoes were identified in a new location in Palmdale, near 55th Street East and Avenue S. This is worrisome. As you may already know, AEDES mosquitoes are capable of spreading diseases such as zika, yellow fever, and dengue fever. According to the district, AEDES mosquitoes were responsible for Zika outbreaks in multiple states in the US in recent history.
The potential for mosquitoes spreading Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases are real possibilities in our community as people travel around the globe, and mosquitoes do not respect any geographical boundaries.
Another mosquito-borne virus that you may be most familiar with is the West Nile virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile has been reported in states across the continental United States.
It is typically active during the summer months and into the fall. This breed is transmitted by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds. When humans and other mammals, such as horses, are bitten by infected mosquitoes, they may also become infected with West Nile.
While most people who become infected with the virus will not become ill, a small proportion of the infected population may have severe symptoms that can be fatal, as reported in the past.
While district staff are diligently carrying out mosquito control plans, performing tasks to control mosquito larvae and adult mosquitoes, and assessing its effectiveness, the district also reminds the community to take personal mosquito control measures to help reduce our mosquito population and prevent mosquito bites:
• Eliminate sources of standing water around your property weekly.
• Dispose any unused items that can hold standing water.
• Keep windows and doors shut or properly screened.
• Refresh pet water and bird baths at least weekly.
• Keep pools, fountains, ponds and other water features fully maintained or completely dry throughout the season.
• Once a week, empty, scrub, turn over, cover or throw out items that hold water outside and inside your house, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, flower pots or trash containers, to remove mosquito eggs and larvae.
• Wear loose-fitting long sleeves and pants whenever mosquitoes are present.
• Wear skin repellent that contain at least 20% of the active ingredient (such as DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon, Eucalyptus and IR3535) for greater efficacy.
The collective preventative efforts of the community make a big difference in the mosquito habitat control.
• Report dirty pools, and other unkempt water-collecting tires or containers that you notice in the community to info@avmosquito.org or call 661-942-2927.
• Vaccinate your horse properly.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
