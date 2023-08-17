Gifford-Jones logo

If having recurring headaches, most people go see a doctor. Or, for severe chest pain, it’s a rush to the emergency room. But when people are constantly rubbing their eyes, there’s no trigger of alarm. It’s just itchy eyes! But Dr. Clara Chan, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Toronto, says it could be a problem called dry eye syndrome. Neither lethal nor curable, sufferers simply need to keep the annoyance under control.

Dr. Chan reports the sooner you see a doctor and start treatment, the better the result. It’s surprising that an estimated 1 in 5 adults have personal experience with dry eye syndrome.

