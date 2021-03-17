Hearing what other people are cooking for dinner can plant good ideas in your head. There is also something illuminating in learning what others are eating, and it can leave you feeling that you know them just a little bit better. Here are those and two other dishes for the week.
Smoky tomato carbonara
Let’s get something out of the way: This is not a traditional carbonara. But this recipe retains the rich silkiness of carbonara and adds the brightness of tomatoes, via tomato paste and cherry tomatoes that collapse in the pan. Both of my kids devoured this, and that is saying something.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 pound spaghetti
2 large eggs plus 4 large egg yolks, at room temperature
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (about 1 1/2 ounces), plus more for serving
6 ounces thick-cut smoked bacon, cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks
2 tablespoons tomato paste
8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
Directions
1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente.
2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine eggs and egg yolks, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and whisk well.
3. Heat a large skillet over medium. Add bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to crisp, about 5 minutes. Pour off all but 3 tablespoons bacon grease (reserve any extra for another use). Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, until sizzling and starting to brown, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until softened and juices start to release, about 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.
4. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta water. Return pasta to pot (off the heat) and add the bacon-tomato mixture. (If necessary, use 2 tablespoons of pasta water to stir up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet.)
5. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle 1/2 cup of the hot pasta water into the beaten egg mixture until well blended. Slowly drizzle the tempered egg mixture into the pasta, tossing the pasta constantly and vigorously, until well incorporated and saucy. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle in more pasta water if a thinner consistency is desired.
6. Serve in bowls with more cheese and black pepper.
Miso-glazed fish
This is a weeknight adaptation of a famous dish from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, of the Nobu restaurants. He marinates the fish for a few days; here you need only a few hours. This is one of those brilliant recipes that you really should try if you haven’t.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: About 30 minutes
Ingredients
1/4 cup mirin
1/4 cup sake
3 tablespoons white or yellow miso paste
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
4 salmon, trout, arctic char, mahi mahi or black cod fillets, about 6 ounces each
Directions
1. Combine the mirin and saké in the smallest saucepan you have and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 20 seconds, taking care not to boil off much of the liquid, then turn the heat to low and stir in the miso and the sugar. Whisk over medium heat without letting the mixture boil until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and whisk in the sesame oil. Allow to cool. Transfer to a wide glass or stainless steel bowl or baking dish.
2. Pat the fish fillets dry and brush or rub on both sides with the marinade, then place them in the baking dish and turn them over a few times in the marinade remaining in the dish. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for two to three hours, or for up to a day.
3. Light the broiler or prepare a grill. Line a sheet pan with foil and oil the foil. Tap each fillet against the sides of the bowl or dish so excess marinade will slide off. Place skin side up on the baking sheet if broiling.
4. Place the fish skin side down on the grill, or skin side up under the broiler, about six inches from the heat. Broil or grill for two to three minutes on each side, until the surface browns and blackens in spots. If necessary (this will depend on the thickness of the fillets) finish in a 400-degree oven, for about 5 minutes, until the fish is opaque and can be pulled apart easily with a fork.
Tip: For a vegetarian version of this dish, substitute tofu, sliced about 2/3 inch thick, for the fish.
Advance preparation: You can prepare the fish 12 hours before cooking.
