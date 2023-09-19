Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: This is in response to the letter about “unnecessary fees irking customers” that ran in a recent column. A little over a week ago, I sent this email to my friends regarding the hidden (they say surcharge) fees in restaurants.

An article on the front page in a recent newspaper was about lots of restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County now putting surcharges on customers’ bills. The charges are different. Some are for the use of your credit card; some for the cooks; some for medical insurance recently mandated by the state; some for mandated masks during COVID; and some don’t really say what they are for. Not all restaurants are doing it yet. They do say it does not replace the tip for the servers. It can run from 1% to as high as 4% (rarely), according to the article.

