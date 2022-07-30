Neal Weisenberger

I have had several people asking about dark sap dripping from their mulberry trees — either from old pruning cuts or just from where the branches separate from each other.

The problem is a disease called slime flux. Almost every mulberry in the Antelope Valley has the disease. Slime flux is also found in all of the Siberian elm trees, cottonwoods and poplars in the Antelope Valley.

