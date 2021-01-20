Dear Heloise: With so many of us spending time indoors due to health concerns, we’re not getting enough vitamin D, and this is especially true for the elderly.
Besides pills, what foods are rich in vitamin D that we can add to our diets?
— Adell D., Newport, Rhode Island
Adell, vitamin D is important in our diets. Here are some of the foods that you can eat to help keep that vitamin in your daily intake of food:
• Cod liver oil.
• Herring.
• Swordfish.
• Salmon.
• Egg yolks from range-free chickens.
• Fortified foods, such as cow’s milk.
• Orange juice.
• Some breakfast cereals.
— Heloise
Wedding soup
Dear Heloise: When I make wedding soup, I shred my carrots and cut my celery into small pieces. After my escarole greens are cooked, I put them in a flat freezer bag to freeze.
When I start making my soup, I cut my greens fine so I don’t have to cut my greens in my soup at the table before I eat them.
Restaurants often have big hard greens in their soup that you must cut up before eating, which can be dangerous and messy.
— Reader in Canfield, Ohio
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
