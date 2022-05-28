Removing your lawn is highly encouraged, today, due to the extended drought. Removing your lawn and replacing it with decorative rock has become very popular. I have not been a fan of removing the entire landscape and covering the whole area with rock.
Removing the landscape may save water but can increase heat around your home. It provides no biological activity to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. I would much rather see native plants used. They can survive with little to no extra water and reduce the carbon in the atmosphere.
Although native plants do not grow fast, which means they are not big producers of oxygen, rocks do not produce any oxygen. The native plants bring life to your landscape and stop urban heat.
When using decorative rock in your landscape, there are some things you should do and some things you should not do.
When choosing decorative rock for your landscape, I like to match the color of your roof or trim of your home with the rock. This will help tie the look of your landscape to your home. It does not need to be a perfect match; if the rock contains some of the same color or tones, that would work.
If you want to be more sustainable, use rocks removed from local quarries. This means more white, gray, silver and black colors. It takes a lot of fuel to move decorative rocks from other states or long distances.
First, remove soil along sidewalks at least a few inches deep and level the soil back at least three feet into the landscape. When you add rock, you can now have the level of the rock equal to the level of the sidewalk.
I see a lot of plastic or wood edging added along sidewalks in order to keep the rock from spilling out on the sidewalk. This becomes a trip hazard.
The biggest problem is placing plastic under your rock mulch. If you use plastic under the bark or rock, after a few years, the plastic will break down. When the plastic breaks down, it works its way to the surface. Now you have pieces of plastic sticking out of your mulch, and you have weeds growing where the plastic has torn. Now you have a big job of getting rid of the plastic.
I do not recommend using plastic as a weed barrier in your landscape. I do add a good commercial weed barrier under the rock, not to prevent weeds, but to prevent the rock from sinking into the soil. Weed barriers do seem to work very well on preventing weeds. Most of our weeds blow in and grow in the rock on top of the weed barriers. The weed barriers will not stop Bermuda grass.
For a desert look, I like to use different sizes of the same type and color of rock. I will first scatter a few four- to six-inch rocks around the landscape.
Next, I scatter two- to three-inch rocks and I fill in the rest with pea-sized rock as the main mulch. These multiple sizes look more natural to me than using just one size.
Scattering the larger rocks first allows them to be slightly buried with the next size. This makes the rock look more natural and makes a more interesting texture.
A common rock that people like to use is decomposed granite, often called DG. DG is usually natural crushed granite boulders, and it comes in many colors. DG over time will pack up and almost become granite bedrock again.
After it compacts, weeds will not grow, but water and air cannot get into the soil. Plant roots need air, or the plants will suffocate and die. Native plants are used to growing in a loose sandy soil and DG can kill them.
If you are leaving trees in the landscape and covering the roots with DG, you will probably kill them also. I use DG for walkways, not for planters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.