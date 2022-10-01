Neal Weisenberger

In the next few weeks we will be starting one of the prime gardening times in the Antelope Valley.

Once the nighttime temperatures have consistently dropped into the 50s and 60s, we have the best weather for your vegetable gardens and most of your landscape plants. It is also the best time to plant a landscape, especially drought-tolerant and native plants.

