As I have said before, they need to drop the ridiculous practice of naming hurricanes after people.
If your name is Katrina, for example, you’ve now endured 16 years of hearing yourself associated with the worst natural disaster to strike the US in the 21st century.
Tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, heat waves, cold snaps, blizzards and droughts get along just fine without human names attached to them.
Why not hurricanes?
This got me thinking about birthdays coinciding with unfortunate historic dates. If you were born on Sept. 11, your birthday is a day of celebration for you but, for 20 years now, a day of solemn commemoration and bad memories for the nation.
Nov. 22 is another infamous date (assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963), and of course Dec. 7 is THE date of infamy, as declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.
With time, infamous dates lose their sting. Beyond the “Today in History” column, no one takes notice of April 14 (Lincoln assassination) or April 15 (sinking of the Titanic).
Coincidentally, Lincoln was shot on the 14th and died on the 15th in 1865, while the Titanic struck the iceberg on the 14th and went down on the 15th in 1912.
Today, April 15 is infamous only as Tax Day.
I had a birthday this week, on Wednesday, and am now the age that Paul McCartney wrote a song about. (I hope you still need me, dear readers.)
Reading, as I always do, the “Today in History” column, I noted a couple of interesting things about Sept. 22.
My birthday came perilously close to becoming one of those infamous dates in history. Within about six inches, as a matter of fact.
On Sept. 22, 1975, my 18th birthday, a woman named Sara Jane Moore fired at President Gerald Ford from about 40 feet away, outside the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.
She narrowly missed and was stopped by the quick, heroic actions of a former Marine standing near her in the crowd. He grabbed Moore’s arm just as she fired again, quite possibly saving Ford’s life.
The second shot struck a cab driver, who survived.
Moore was using a .38 caliber pistol she bought that day, her .44 having been confiscated by the police the day before.
Had she been using her own gun, things might have gone differently, and Sept. 22 would have become another of those dark anniversaries.
As it is, there were a couple of unfortunate events on that date. Not even I am old enough to remember the British hanging young Nathan Hale as a spy on Sept. 22, 1776.
Hale famously said he regretted having but one life to give for his country.
Some readers may be old enough to remember Sept. 22, 1949, the day the Soviet Union detonated its first atomic bomb, and the nuclear arms race was on.
Good things have happened on my birthday, too. In 1961, on my fourth birthday, the Interstate Commerce Commission issued rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.
And, almost a century before I came along, on Sept. 22, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of Jan. 1, 1863.
I like that.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
