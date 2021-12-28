Another year is passing by as we look forward to the promise of a New Year. And even though we know that any time of the year is just as good for any positive change we want in our lives, the beginning of the New Year inspires us to make a list of new things, new habits and new goals labeling them as our New Year’s resolution.
We also know that by the second month of the year, the motivation to achieve what’s on our list become just another practice of ineffectuality to repeat again next year. Perhaps we can do something different this year.
Let’s start by looking back. What notable achievements you’ve realized last year?
Make a list. What have you learned, and what would you do differently this year? Look back without judgment but rather with full acceptance of what was.
Everything that we experienced, suffered through, or rejoiced for are all meant to be as they contribute to our own physical, intellectual, and spiritual development.
Every single person who has drifted in and out of our lives brought something to enhance us or learn from.
Fixating about where you’ve been or what you did wrong in the past are blocks to an inspired future life. Your past does not equal the future.
Anticipate a world at peace; expect love, health and abundance in your life and in the lives of others.
Despite the news media bombardment of bad things happening worldwide, know that for every act of apparent evil, there are a million acts of kindness that we can choose to participate and focus on.
As we welcome the new year, and as we look back with gratitude for the blessings in the year past, we can step forward with confidence. Get a pen and a note pad and answer the following questions and prompts:
What is my heart’s true desire? Don’t censor what comes out and pay attention to whatever comes first to mind. The first thing that pops up usually comes from your authentic self.
Throughout the day, monitor your secret thoughts — the ones that you don’t feel secure to share with anybody. These are the inner most desires you have that you fantasize to manifest if nothing could stop you and you have all the time, money, health and opportunity.
Read what you have written in response to the previous prompts and ask yourself: If you are immune to other people’s good or bad opinions, would you still truly desire the same thing?
And if the answer is no, ask yourself this question: If all judgment, obvious obstacles, and limiting circumstances were removed, what would be your heart’s desire?
You may have to do the above exercises every day for a week without censoring your answers to get to the true answer from your innermost authentic self.
Once you narrow it down to what’s most important to you, write down the first small step you could take to begin moving in the direction of manifesting your desires.
The first step could be a millimeter on what seems like a 1,000 miles. As one spiritual leader say “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”
If your desire is to be healthy, start your grocery closet inventory for example. If you want better education, start goggling what’s out there available for you.
If you want to be COVID-free, start with your initial vaccine appointment. Just start one small step toward your desired goal every day. By the end of the year, you have had accomplished many small steps getting closer to your desired goal.
Along the way, try to free yourself from placing a cash value on everything you have, do, and say.
Doing what you heart tells you will bring you joy, because regardless of how absurd your inner calling might seem to others, they are authentically yours.
May the New Year bring you all which you desire for yourself.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
