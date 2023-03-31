Dear Heloise: My teenage grandson came for a visit and was looking for a job for this coming summer. He thoughtfully made his bed each morning, helped clear the dishes off the table after dinner and loaded the dishwasher.
He helped me fold laundry, scrubbed out the bathtub and did many more small but helpful gestures without being asked to do them. It was a joy to have him here.
It’s always a joy to have people come and visit us, but not when they leave a mess and expect to be waited on hand and foot. With summer on its way, there will be a lot of people visiting family and friends.
Please remind your readers that people who visit are always welcomed back when they help out around the house.
Dear Heloise: I do a lot of remodeling, and when I would paint the walls, I noticed it was difficult to get paint off my skin no matter what kind I used. I thought it might help if I used a heavy, oily lotion on my hands and arms. Now, I coat my hands and arms in lotion, making it easier to get paint splatter off. As a bonus, it also helps smooth and moisturize my skin at the same time.
