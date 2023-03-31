Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My teenage grandson came for a visit and was looking for a job for this coming summer. He thoughtfully made his bed each morning, helped clear the dishes off the table after dinner and loaded the dishwasher.

He helped me fold laundry, scrubbed out the bathtub and did many more small but helpful gestures without being asked to do them. It was a joy to have him here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.