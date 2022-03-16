Saturdays are the days that veterans’ volunteers get things done.
Last Saturday, Blue Star Mothers of the Antelope Valley, who have adult children in the military, got 152 care boxes packed and shipped. It matters because we have troops in Korea, the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe on NATO borders facing Ukraine.
Blue Star moms gather love, snacks and comfort items and share them with the active troops.
This Saturday at Poncitlan Square in Palmdale, the pretty park behind City Hall, there will be a “Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home” event that has support from across the Antelope Valley.
A little after 10 a.m., dozens of Vietnam war vets will roll into the square on buses, off 9th Street East, where friends, family and supporters will be with signs and the big “welcome home” denied to many when they came home from the long, controversial war nearly 50 years ago. It is hoped that hundreds of folks, maybe even more, will turn out.
The event, a project of the AV Wellbeing Coalition, was the brainchild of a couple of Marine Corps veterans of Iraq who weren’t born when the last helicopter lifted off the roof of the US Embassy in Saigon, in the war’s agonizing final act.
As part of the Wellbeing Coalition, Marine vets Alejandro Castillo and Krishna Flores teamed to show their generation’s love and respect for their predecessor veterans. They secured the support of Palmdale and Lancaster, always a welcome development by itself.
“Our welcome home happened for us and we (Iraq and Afghanistan veterans) were treated so much better because of what the Vietnam vets went through,” Castillo said. “We want that to never be forgotten.”
He works with the Military Resource Center to secure housing through Mental Health America of Los Angeles.
Flores, who works at Palmdale’s VA Vet Center at 38925 Trade Center Drive, wants combat veterans of Vietnam, and all eras, to know they can get counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder, MST (military sexual trauma) and other impacts of service. Vets with valid service can make an appointment by calling 661-267-1026.
Saturday’s “welcome home” features recognition and commemorative pinning for all veterans of the Vietnam War Era, 1959-1975, with extra love for the in-country Vietnam combat veterans who carried gear in the rice paddies, hills, mountains and jungles, or who fought in the air or off the embattled coastline.
Speakers include 101st Airborne combat vet Michael Bertell, a draftee who achieved his own recovery journey by volunteering with Point Man Antelope Valley and in the successful drive to build the Antelope Valley Mobile Vietnam Memorial, the centerpiece of many veteran commemorative ceremonies for more than a dozen years.
When the question arises, haven’t there been “welcome home” ceremonies enough, like the great “welcome home” parades organized in the Valley more than 15 years ago, one can recall Gary Sinise who gained fame as Lt. Dan in “Forrest Gump” and who leads the Lt. Dan Band and Sinise Foundation to support wounded warriors.
“We can always do a little more for our veterans,” he says.
If asked, “Why is it necessary?” It is for the Vietnam war veterans who served, mostly without complaint and for a long time, mostly without thanks. I remember round-the-world aviator Dick Rutan, a Vietnam fighter pilot, who recited the words of Adm. Jeremiah Denton, high-ranking POW in the notorious “Hanoi Hilton” prison camp. He had the guts to spell out “T-O-R-T-U-R-E” in Morse code with eye blinks when paraded by his captors for display to the news media.
“I had the privilege to serve my country during difficult times,” Denton said released from eight years of captivity.
We need to remember, even as we respect our active troops serving in difficult times, which is something we can do, Saturday, at Poncitlan Square in Palmdale.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army Cold War paratrooper, he works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
