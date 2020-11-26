Dear Readers: Today is Thanksgiving 2020. This year has been unlike any other, but we have learned so much. Let’s continue to follow our COVID protocols (social distancing, handwashing, masking up, staying home if we feel sick), and let’s also always look for the good in every situation. That’s how we grow.
— Heloise
Leftover laws
Dear Readers: After today’s feast, you may have lots of leftovers. What to do? Here are some hints:
• Foods should not sit out at room temperature for more than two hours. The Food and Drug Administration (www.fda.gov) actually recommends food that sits out for too long be discarded. Freeze or refrigerate all leftovers in a timely manner.
• Strip turkey off the bone. It can hold in the freezer for up to six months. Be sure to label and date it.
• Delicious stuffing can last three to four days in the refrigerator, but really, will it last that long? The same for mashed potatoes, yams and other sides.
• Reheating gravy should involve boiling it to kill any bacteria.
— Heloise
Stained coffee cups
Dear Heloise: Even with the quarantine, we’ve had family over, and boy, do they go through the coffee cups and leave them stained. What works for me are denture cleaning tablets — one per cup with some hot water, and overnight, stains disappear.
— J.W. in Texas
J.W., this is easy, safe and cheap, as is my solution — baking soda. Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Non-toxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.
— Heloise
