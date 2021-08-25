I had a former co-worker, also a former journalism student and family friend who was a good police reporter at the Antelope Valley Press.
His name was Andrew (we had many good staffers named Andrew). Right after the 9/11 terror attacks, he enlisted in the Navy. He said it was time to do his part.
It was something of a surprise to his newsroom pals because he was never “gung ho” and he was just beneath the age of enlistment eligibility — 34.
If you have been a 19-year-old in any military branch, you probably remember it as a challenge. In the Navy, they teach you firefighting and damage control and my old newsroom buddy barely made it through, but he did.
He said he wanted to show everyone that “Gen X” had what it takes. He did. After a couple of Navy hitches, he disappeared into the national security establishment that cranked up to the maximum level after Al Qaeda’s attack on America. He’s somewhere trying to keep us safe and he has my thanks for that.
I remember Andrew because I have another Air Force buddy who has been sweating bullets to get his Afghan interpreter out of the country before the Taliban crank up the execution machinery.
My son has a battle buddy from the Iraqi army who spent the last five years fighting ISIS. The Iraqi sergeant is tired and when we say “war weary,” we don’t mean tired of hearing about it on television and the Internet. The extremists killed his cousin and would like to add him to the list.
I had a friend working as military attaché in the Baghdad embassy and could not reach out to him, because my son’s Iraqi friend vanished off the radar.
I bring all this up because time and again, I am reminded of John Donne’s verse, “No Man is an Island. ... Any man’s death diminishes me. Because I am involved in mankind. Never send to know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee.”
My Afghan, Iraq and Vietnam war veteran friends’ heads are spinning this week and their hearts are sore and tired, like the heart of the vanished Iraqi sergeant. They went to war, they wonder why. They really are war weary. Not TV news weary, but sick at heart weary.
While worrying about the ones who took care of them, these veterans know they have others to worry about and pray about right now.
While I joined my paratrooper veteran buddies packing our chutes for a World War II commemorative jump to mark Airborne Day at Ft. Benning. Ga. last week, our active service 82nd Airborne Division brothers and sisters at Ft. Bragg, N.C. were packing their gear for Kabul, to join Marines already manning the blast walls and barbed wire at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
While the US policy establishment presses its haphazard efforts at bringing in the Afghans who helped us and believed in us for 20 years, those troops on the walls are out there doing their job. It’s the job they will do to the limit of their strength and beyond.
Like the cashiered general of “A Few Good Men” barked at a couple of JAG lawyers, “We’re there because you want us there on that wall!” and “You can’t handle the truth!”
And that is the truth, for the couple of hundred-million among us who were content to send those young men and women to whichever war they were sent. Those without skin in the game didn’t make a big deal about it until the fall of Kabul.
We are a short attention span news cycle nation. I hope more of us will pay more attention the next time the dogs of war are baying. I really do.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper vet, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health initiatives.
