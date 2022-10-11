In the Family Way

When was the last time you made a mistake and admitted you were wrong? And when was the last time you witnessed somebody else made an error and refused to admit the mistake? And why does it seem so hard to admit a mistake?

We all know how it feels when an error occurred and we realize that it’s our own doing. It is very uncomfortable, emotionally disturbing and ego-blasting, so not owning up seems to be the better recourse. But is it?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.