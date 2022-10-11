When was the last time you made a mistake and admitted you were wrong? And when was the last time you witnessed somebody else made an error and refused to admit the mistake? And why does it seem so hard to admit a mistake?
We all know how it feels when an error occurred and we realize that it’s our own doing. It is very uncomfortable, emotionally disturbing and ego-blasting, so not owning up seems to be the better recourse. But is it?
Being wrong is so humanly possible. None of us are perfectly knowledgeable of everything in our world. In fact, we do not know a lot. We don’t know whether you will be alive tomorrow, or how many stars there really are in our vast universe, or if there are more intelligent beings living out there beyond our Earth. We simply don’t know that the decision we make, today, will serve us well in the future.
You thought you spent your money well on a nice pair of shoes, only to find, the following week, that they are on sale for 50% less in another store. You thought you made a good investment on a piece of property that ended up being in a flood zone. You thought you were in love and married the right person, only to end in a divorce, a year later.
We make endless wrong decisions as we live our finite lives. Not owning up to it may boost your ego, but for just a short while.
Recall the arguments you participated in. The arguments are fueled by each participant not acknowledging their individual contribution to the unpleasant circumstance. How many of those arguments resulted in ruined relationships? And how many of those relationships could have been strengthened if we only knew how to readily admit our mistakes and learn from it as we move forward.
As it turns out, we humans are wired to preserve ourselves. So, at any time we feel threatened, or our self identity is questioned, we use the emotion of anger to power our self-preservation mechanism. We can’t be wrong, or we are bad people. Often we think that if we neglected to do something we should have done, or have done something we should have not, it makes us a bad person.
If we really think about it, admitting our mistakes gains respect and admiration. I respect those who acknowledge their own shortcomings, genuinely apologize for the harm done and change for the better. Mistakes happen for the sole purpose of learning. We can learn from our mistakes, or we can learn from others. Being wrong is being human. Hiding your culpability is something else.
We are not all-knowing. Many times, we just do not have the insight or the ability to judge the situation accurately and make the absolute right decision. That’s OK. The professional experts suggest the following steps on how to admit you are wrong. Some of us may need more practice than others:
• First, admit the truth to yourself. If you can’t find it in your heart to accept that you are not perfect, your attempt of an apology will be less than genuine. Be humble and admit that you are not perfect and all-knowing.
• Simply apologize. Avoid some elaborate explanation short of making excuses. Just say the two difficult words, “I’m sorry.” Sincerely.
• Change for the better. Once you know in your heart that you made a mistake, admitted your fault and apologize for the harm that you may have caused, talk about how you plan to do things differently when the same situation comes up in the future.
This is the learning part. Committing to be better is the best possible outcome of any mistake. No matter how big or small the mistake, there are steps we can take to prevent it from happening again.
I know it is easier said than done. But with practice, it gets easier. The actual process is simple; it’s our emotional ego that gets in the way. Keep your ego in check. Being wrong is being human. Not owning up your mistakes is something else.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
