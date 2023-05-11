Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: People worry about how they make contact with cheese to avoid mold, but they leave the original packaging on it — same with sausages. Everyone, please wash or rinse the exterior of store wrappers, because this is where most contaminants exist. Hundreds of hands touch them, and who knows what touches the packaging in storage. Before you cut watermelon or any kind of melon, wash it the same as any kind of fruit before cutting, to avoid contamination on the cutting board.

Heloise, I love your column.

