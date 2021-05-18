Water is the ultimate beauty product beyond skin deep.
Dry skin looks older than it is and no amount of expensive lotions can replace the hydrating effects of water. Drink lots of water to keep your skin looking younger and more vibrant. And if you are trying to lose weight or maintain your weight, drinking water can help curb your appetite, calorie-free.
Do not ignore the signal of thirst. It’s our built-in water gauge — ignoring the sign is detrimental to your health. Most people are chronically dehydrated according to the experts and don’t even know it.
Here are some signs of inadequate hydration to be aware of, from mild to severe:
• Dryness of the mouth, lips and tongue.
• Dark colored urine.
• Dry inelastic skin.
• Sunken eyes.
• Dizziness.
• Low blood pressure.
• Drowsiness, confusion, or disorientation.
Older people are especially as risk of becoming dehydrated resulting to other health care issues. Dehydration is defined as a 1% or greater loss of body weight as a result of fluid loss.
A loss of more than 10% of body weight due to fluid loss can become life-threatening. Here are some convincing facts about our body of water (from various reliable resources):
• Your brain is 75-85% water. Dehydration adversely affects your mental performance. When you are dehydrated, your attention and concentration and short-term memory decrease. Early signs of dehydration may include light-headedness, dizziness, irritability and headaches. Severe dehydration can show symptoms of dim vision and delirium.
• Your heart is also sensitive to water loss. Dehydration can have an impact on the mechanical function of your heart. Shrunken cells may affect the transmission of electrical impulses that stimulate heart muscles to contract.
• Your lungs lose water every time you breathe — equivalent to about a can of drink every day. The amount of water lost through your lungs is increased by high temperatures, high altitude and dry air.
• Your mouth produces saliva which is vital for good oral health and hygiene. Saliva contains vital minerals that enable tooth repair.
Saliva also neutralizes acid created by bacteria which cause tooth decay as it washes your teeth and lubricates your oral membranes. Dehydration will result to diminished production of saliva.
• Your blood can be up to 75% water and is vital for transportation of oxygen nutrients in your body. Water is vital to many bodily functions including the maintenance of cell structures. If you are dehydrated, your blood thickens and your body has to work much harder to circulate.
• Your kidneys control the amount of water in your body as it constantly filter and excrete waste products in your urine, keeping the nutrients in your bloodstream for your body to utilize. In order for your kidneys to function well, they require a minimum amount of water. Your well-functioning kidneys also play a key role in controlling your blood pressure.
• Your stomach and intestines need water to aid digestion of the food you eat because it stimulates the production of digestive juices. Drinking water can increase your metabolic rate and helps convert food into energy.
• Your bladder and the urinary tract can stay healthy if you drink plenty of water by preventing urinary tract infections and kidney stones.
Reduced urine output is a useful indicator of dehydration and signals the need to increase your water intake.
If your urine appears dark and concentrated, you need to drink more water. An average adult produce about 30 to 50 milliliters of urine per hour.
• Your skin acts as a water reservoir and helps with the fluid regulations of your whole body. Being dehydrated can change the appearance of your skin.
In mild dehydration your skin may appear flushed, dry and loose with a loss of elasticity, looking older that it is.
Water is lost from your body through sweating and evaporation from your skin.
Sweating rates of one to two liters per hours, for example, which is typical loss during moderately hard exercise, can greatly impair your performance if the water you lost is not being replaced. Increase your water intake during increased activity. During an exercise activity, water help keep your heart rate and body temperature lower.
Start your day with a glass of water and regularly drink water throughout the day. Always carry a bottle of water when you are on the go.
You can even create a schedule — drink a glass of water when you get up in the morning, and before each meal.
Fruits and vegetables also have high water contents and will contribute to your water intake.
Try a glass of water when you start feeling hungry because sometimes people mistakenly eat when they are actually thirsty.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
