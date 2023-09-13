Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Parchment paper often doesn't lay flat on a cookie sheet. A friend of mine, who cooks a lot like me, told me to sprinkle a little water on the bottom of the pan and even out the paper. It worked.

I enjoy all your hints and read your column in my local newspaper. I met you once many years ago at a town hall series. I'm 85 and have used many of your hints over the years.

