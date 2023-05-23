Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Now that summer is looming in front of us, certainly many people, like me, are beginning to take their plastic yard furniture out of winter storage.

I am always shocked to see them covered with stains, dirt and white streaks that are nearly impossible to scrub off. So, three years ago, I decided to try a painting experiment. I took a green chair to a paint store and requested a pint of water-based green exterior house paint to match the color. They had no hesitation in filling my request.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.