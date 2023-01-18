Easy Company

As the new year’s meter reset to 2023, it reminded me it has been nearly 20 years since my first trip to the Iraq war with the 1498th Transportation Company of the National Guard, the first California Guard unit sent there. We all got back alive. I am not filled with nostalgia.

The war, we were informed during a ceremony at the amphitheater at Camp Roberts, was dubbed “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” We also heard the unit of 90-ton tractor-trailers was going to play a vital role. The outdoor briefing happened in mid-March, a few days after my 50th birthday.

